FREE CandyTown festival will transform Yaletown into a winter wonderland

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Nov 21 2023, 11:50 pm
Yaletown is getting festive for the holidays, and the neighbourhood is getting ready to serve up its annual CandyTown festival to local revellers.

Presented by the Yaletown Business Improvement Association (YBIA), CandyTown will be transforming the streets into a winter wonderland-like playground on Saturday, December 2.

It is the 11th anniversary of the free outdoor winter market and festival in Downtown Vancouver, and everyone is invited to take part in the new and returning family-friendly activities.

“CandyTown holds a special place in the hearts of both the Yaletown community and the YBIA,” Annette O’Shea, executive director of YBIA, said in a release. “We thoroughly enjoy bringing the community together for this delightful event.

“We are pleased to be running CandyTown for its 11th year and collaborating with BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. This year’s event has a lot of exciting new elements that we can’t wait for Vancouverites to experience.”

There will be roaming holiday characters, stunning live ice sculpting, and the All I Want for Christmas Gift Market, curated by The Collective Markets, with local vendors to discover. Visitors will also enjoy live music and delightful winter photo ops throughout the neighbourhood.

New this year is a pet-friendly Winter Wonderland photo station, hosted by Happy Photo Bus, and live music from the East Van Horns. The little ones can write a letter to Santa during their visit to CandyTown.

Enchanting horse carriage rides will return once again, and when you take a ride on the horse-drawn carriage at the festival, proceeds will benefit BC Children’s Hospital.

Those aged 19+ attending the festival have the option to embark on a self-guided CandyTown Cocktails Tour this year. Stop into cozy local spots to sample holiday menus and enjoy drinks crafted especially for the occasion – these offerings will only be available in Yaletown.

CandyTown Holiday Festival

When: December 2, 2023
Time: Noon to 5 pm
Where: Yaletown Neighborhood, Bill Curtis Square/Yaletown Canada Line and Helmcken Plaza (between Earls Yaletown and Yaletown Brewing Co.)
Admission: Free

