Vancouver Christmas Market announces dates for 2023 holiday return

The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market will be back to delight all ages this holiday season.

Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 16 to December 24. And Super Early Bird tickets are on sale now.

A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market offers over 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. There are also plenty of festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.

“We’re so pleased to return to Jack Poole Plaza and once again open the gates to a holiday favourite for many Vancouverites and guests,” said Denise Wegener, president of the Vancouver Christmas Market. “This year, we’re offering an exciting variety of Market events and activities earlier in the season to allow families and friends to make some great memories before the holidays.

“We’ll be bringing back Market favourites and giving our guests new reasons to spend quality time with us over the festive season, too.”

Stroll through the European-inspired Christmas village with a mug of Glühwein (mulled wine) and a warm schnitzel in hand. Plus you can choose from a variety of delicious drinks as well as savoury and sweet delicacies to keep you full.

Take a moment to sing along to the live entertainment happening on the Flying Stage on the second storey of the iconic Christmas Pyramid. And make sure to bring a camera for all of your Holiday photo ops with the holiday lights.

Of course, a visit to the market wouldn’t be complete without a ride on the carousel! This season, courtesy of the Market’s new sponsor Aeroplan, rides on the Aeroplan Holiday Carousel are free for all ages.

Super Early Bird tickets to Vancouver Christmas Market are on sale now and you can save up to 30 percent off from October 4 to 22. You can even purchase a season pass to enjoy the winter wonderland as often as you desire!

In the spirit of the season, the Market is freezing peak season pricing at last year’s rates, and adding a new Family Season Pass option while presale tickets last.

And if you’re travelling to Washington this holiday season, make sure you check out the inaugural Seattle Christmas Market at the Seattle Center from November 24 to December 24.

When: November 16 to December 24, 2023

Time: Various time slots available, stay as long as you like

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Super Early Bird tickets range from $5.99 to $13.99 plus fees until October 22. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

Daily Hive is a proud community partner of the Vancouver Christmas Market.