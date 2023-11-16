Christmas at Canada Place returns with giant 15-foot illuminated moose

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Vancouver may not have any reindeer, but visitors can enjoy the sight of a giant illuminated moose this holiday season at Christmas at Canada Place.
Free Christmas attractions presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will be taking over the Canadian Trail, along the west promenade of Canada Place, from December 1, 2023, to January 2, 2024.
Visitors will get a historic peek into the past with Woodward’s Windows displays, the festive Avenue of Trees, and the iconic white sails of Canada Place illuminated with bright colours and designs throughout the holidays.
“We are excited to be hosting this holiday tradition on Vancouver’s waterfront in 2023 – Christmas at Canada Place has become a special tradition each year for so many of us across the Lower Mainland,” said Jennifer Natland, Canada Place Corporation president and vice president of real estate at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.
“We want to thank all of our port community partners who help bring this fantastic celebration to Canada Place at the Port of Vancouver every year, and we wish everyone a very happy holiday season.”
This year’s festivities run from 8 am to 10 pm daily, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.
That means you’ll have plenty of opportunities to stop by Canada’s North light display to visit “Chrismoose,” a massive 15-foot tall moose light sculpture. Make sure to snap a photo to commemorate your Christmas at Canada Place experience.
Christmas at Canada Place 2023
When: December 1, 2023, to January 2, 2024
Time: 8 am to 10 pm daily
Where: The Canadian Trail, West Promenade – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Cost: Free