EventsChristmasWinter

Christmas at Canada Place returns with giant 15-foot illuminated moose

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Nov 16 2023, 11:45 pm
Christmas at Canada Place returns with giant 15-foot illuminated moose

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Emily Carr University 50th Annual Student Art Sale

Thu, November 23, 5:00pm

Emily Carr University 50th Annual Student Art Sale

IM Vancouver Upcoming Event – Join 240+ Entrepreneurs, Influencers & Marketers at Internet Masterminds

Mon, November 27, 6:00pm

IM Vancouver Upcoming Event – Join 240+ Entrepreneurs, Influencers & Marketers at Internet Masterminds

Winter Harp 30th Year Anniversary, The Cultch

Wed, December 13, 7:30pm

Winter Harp 30th Year Anniversary, The Cultch

Universal Gospel Choir presents HALLELUJAH ANYHOW with Special Guest Marcus Mosely

Fri, December 15, 8:00pm

Universal Gospel Choir presents HALLELUJAH ANYHOW with Special Guest Marcus Mosely

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver may not have any reindeer, but visitors can enjoy the sight of a giant illuminated moose this holiday season at Christmas at Canada Place.

Free Christmas attractions presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will be taking over the Canadian Trail, along the west promenade of Canada Place, from December 1, 2023, to January 2, 2024.

Visitors will get a historic peek into the past with Woodward’s Windows displays, the festive Avenue of Trees, and the iconic white sails of Canada Place illuminated with bright colours and designs throughout the holidays.

Christmas at Canada Place

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority/Submitted

“We are excited to be hosting this holiday tradition on Vancouver’s waterfront in 2023 – Christmas at Canada Place has become a special tradition each year for so many of us across the Lower Mainland,” said Jennifer Natland, Canada Place Corporation president and vice president of real estate at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

“We want to thank all of our port community partners who help bring this fantastic celebration to Canada Place at the Port of Vancouver every year, and we wish everyone a very happy holiday season.”

Christmas at Canada Place

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority/Submitted

This year’s festivities run from 8 am to 10 pm daily, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

Canada Place

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

That means you’ll have plenty of opportunities to stop by Canada’s North light display to visit “Chrismoose,” a massive 15-foot tall moose light sculpture. Make sure to snap a photo to commemorate your Christmas at Canada Place experience.

Christmas at Canada Place 2023

When: December 1, 2023, to January 2, 2024
 Time:  8 am to 10 pm daily
Where: The Canadian Trail, West Promenade – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Cost: Free

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Christmas
+ Winter
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop