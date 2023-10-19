Lights of Hope fireworks return to St. Paul's Hospital to brighten the holiday season

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope, and this year is kicking off with the return of the popular fireworks display.

St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998.

More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will be officially switched on Thursday, November 23. And fireworks will commemorate the occasion on opening night.

The giant display will shine nightly on Burrard Street until January 5, 2024.

“Lights of Hope is a massive effort,” said Dick Vollet, president and CEO of St. Paul’s Foundation to Daily Hive. “Its donations will save lives and improve care for patients—and that makes me smile.

“Right now and through the winter, patients are facing some of their darkest and most trying medical moments. St. Paul’s Hospital sees some of the sickest people from across BC during their most challenging times, physically, mentally and emotionally. But Lights of Hope is about breaking through.”

Now in its 26th year, Lights of Hope raises funds for equipment, life-saving research, community programs, and other essential services at St. Paul’s and other Providence Health Care hospitals and long-term care homes in BC.

According to St. Paul’s Foundation, donations to the campaign have totalled over $50 million throughout its history, with hundreds of thousands of patients and residents impacted by donors’ generosity.

Visitors to the Lights of Hope kickoff event on Thursday, November 23, from 6 to 8 pm will enjoy live entertainment, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free hot chocolate, and a stunning fireworks display.

And those wanting to take the lights’ magic with them wherever they go can purchase limited-edition Hope at Home star lanterns at lightsofhope.com. The lanterns were inspired by the nightly cheer for frontline healthcare workers.

“Your donation to Lights of Hope supports innovative research, compassionate care for patients, and life-enriching activities for residents in long-term care,” added Vollet. “Your gift to Lights of Hope will save and change lives.

“This is a massive undertaking. From unspooling thousands of lights to unveiling hundreds of stars, the work unfolding over the next six weeks is incredible.”

When: November 23, 2023 (lights will be on display until January 5, 2024)

Time: 6 to 8 pm for kickoff, nightly throughout the holiday season

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Daily Hive is a proud sponsor of St. Paul’s Hospital’s 2023 Lights of Hope