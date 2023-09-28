EventsArtsDH Community PartnershipFall Events

Cirque du Soleil spectacular Kooza returns to the big top in Vancouver this fall

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Sep 28 2023, 5:24 pm
Cirque du Soleil spectacular Kooza returns to the big top in Vancouver this fall
KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil

The circus is coming to town and we can’t wait for the fun to begin!

Cirque du Soleil’s internationally acclaimed production of Kooza is returning to Vancouver this fall from October 21 to December 31, 2023.

Described as a return to its roots, Kooza will be back under the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place with a tribute to the “traditional circus in all its splendour.” And tickets are on sale now.

cirque du soleil vancouver

KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil

Kooza follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic and bizarre kingdom. The 125-minute show is packed full of different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Cirque show without whimsical characters, playful clowns, stunning costuming and sets, and a moving live score.

cirque du soleil vancouver

Matt Beard/Cirque du Soleil

Since its opening in 2007, the production has mesmerized close to eight million spectators with over 4,000 performances in 65 cities across 22 countries.

Grab your bestie, invite your family, and load up on the carnival treats. Kooza is a Cirque du Soleil performance you won’t want to miss while it’s in Vancouver.

KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil

When: October 21 to December 31, 2023
Time: Performance times will vary based on the date
Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

With files from Amanda Wawryk and Emma Kilburn-Smith

