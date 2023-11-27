BC Place changing name for one day to celebrate Christine Sinclair

BC Place is changing its name to celebrate Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair.

The stadium will be called Christine Sinclair Place for one day only when Canada takes on Australia in a friendly match on December 5.

That match will be Sinclair’s last with the Canadian women’s national team. She announced her retirement from the international stage in October through a short video posted to her Instagram.

For one special evening on December 5th, BC Place will be called 𝘾𝒉𝙧𝒊𝙨𝒕𝙞𝒏𝙚 𝙎𝒊𝙣𝒄𝙡𝒂𝙞𝒓 𝑷𝙡𝒂𝙘𝒆 Join us in paying tribute to the profound impact @sincy12 has had on her hometown and its aspiring athletes. 📰: https://t.co/G9wUWJCNQr pic.twitter.com/LbLMas2PKH — BC Place (@bcplace) November 27, 2023

The Burnaby-born athlete has scored more goals at the international level than any other soccer player in history, including both men and women. She won the Canadian Soccer Player of the Year award 14 times, including a streak of 11 straight years from 2004 to 2014.

She has appeared in 329 games for Canada at the highest level, scoring 190 goals during that time. Sinclair has also played in six FIFA Women’s World Cups and helped Canada bring home gold at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

The changing of the stadium’s name is not the only way that Sinclair will be honoured at this game. Fans can also expect special food and a unique cocktail among many other tributes throughout the match.

The upper bowl of the stadium will be open to accommodate the large demand for tickets. Fans have been rushing to get their spot to ensure that they’re present at this historic game.

“Christine Sinclair is not just a national hero; she’s a hometown hero,” said Chris May, general manager of BC Place. “Growing up in Burnaby, her journey to international stardom resonates deeply with the local community. By renaming BC Place as ‘Christine Sinclair Place’ for her final match, we are also paying tribute to the profound impact she has had on her hometown and its aspiring athletes.”

Canada will play against Australia in two early December matches. The first will take place on December 1 at Starfield Stadium in Langford. The second will be this match in downtown Vancouver on December 5.