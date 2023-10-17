EventsArtsChristmas

Royal Winnipeg Ballet's "Nutcracker" coming to Vancouver this holiday season

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 17 2023, 8:49 pm
Royal Winnipeg Ballet's "Nutcracker" coming to Vancouver this holiday season
The Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s "Nutcracker" (David Cooper)

Halloween isn’t quite upon us, but some of us are already keenly looking forward to the holiday season.

That’s why we’re excited that the Royal Winnipeg Ballet is bringing its distinctly Canadian retelling of Nutcracker to Vancouver’s Centre for the Performing Arts from December 7 to 10.

With 40 dancers and 250 costumes to be wowed by during the performance, it truly is a masterful, opulent holiday display.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Royal Winnipeg Ballet (@rwballet)

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming the wonderful artists and creative team of Royal Winnipeg Ballet back to Vancouver,” said Medhi Walerski, artistic director of Ballet BC, in a release. “With such an enthusiastic response last season after a break from the stage, audiences reminded us just how much this exceptional production means to them.

“Tchaikovsky’s beautiful score evokes memories and nostalgia that brings people and families together. It’s a special experience for all ages at a meaningful time of the year.”

Nutcracker

Royal Winnipeg Ballet artists Michel Lavoie and Emilie Lewis. (Michelle Blais/Submitted)

Follow Clara and her Nutcracker Prince and lose yourself in Tchaikovsky’s iconic score as visions of Sugar Plum Fairies dance across the stage. Special Canadian touches include a hockey game played on a snowy pond and a battle on Parliament Hill.

Don’t miss out on this classic holiday ballet this season!

Nutcracker

When: December 7 to 10, 2023
Time: 6:30 pm (plus 1 pm on Saturday and 4:30 pm on Sunday)
Where: The Centre for the Performing Arts — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver
Cost: From $35, available online

With files from Sarah Anderson

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
