Royal Winnipeg Ballet's "Nutcracker" coming to Vancouver this holiday season

Halloween isn’t quite upon us, but some of us are already keenly looking forward to the holiday season.

That’s why we’re excited that the Royal Winnipeg Ballet is bringing its distinctly Canadian retelling of Nutcracker to Vancouver’s Centre for the Performing Arts from December 7 to 10.

With 40 dancers and 250 costumes to be wowed by during the performance, it truly is a masterful, opulent holiday display.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming the wonderful artists and creative team of Royal Winnipeg Ballet back to Vancouver,” said Medhi Walerski, artistic director of Ballet BC, in a release. “With such an enthusiastic response last season after a break from the stage, audiences reminded us just how much this exceptional production means to them.

“Tchaikovsky’s beautiful score evokes memories and nostalgia that brings people and families together. It’s a special experience for all ages at a meaningful time of the year.”

Follow Clara and her Nutcracker Prince and lose yourself in Tchaikovsky’s iconic score as visions of Sugar Plum Fairies dance across the stage. Special Canadian touches include a hockey game played on a snowy pond and a battle on Parliament Hill.

Don’t miss out on this classic holiday ballet this season!

When: December 7 to 10, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm (plus 1 pm on Saturday and 4:30 pm on Sunday)

Where: The Centre for the Performing Arts — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $35, available online

With files from Sarah Anderson