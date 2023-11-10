Canada's only Gingerbread Lane event returns for the holidays in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Gingerbread Lane, the sweetest street in the city, is back for its 31st year as the Hyatt Regency once again plays host to the popular festive tradition.

The magical holiday displays will take over the lobby of the Burrard Street hotel from Friday, December 1 to Friday, December 29.

Previously recognized by The Guinness Book of World Records for housing the tallest gingerbread man, Gingerbread Lane welcomes more than 20,000 visitors annually. And this year promises to be another feast for the eyes (if not the stomach).

As per tradition over the past three decades, the free event features delightful gingerbread creations designed by secondary school students, amateur culinary artists, and professional bakers.

As well as providing a welcome dose of holiday feels, the event also helps to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC and the Yukon, which is celebrating its 40th year of granting wishes to children living with critical illnesses.

“It is an honour for us to host the 31st Gingerbread Lane and support the Make-A-Wish Foundation,” said Hyatt Regency Vancouver general manager Patrick Gosselin. “We firmly believe in the power of making dreams come true for children who need it the most with local community members.”

Donations to Make-A-Wish Foundation can be made in person at Hyatt Regency and online.

While visiting Gingerbread Lane, you can stop by the gingerbread house to snap a family photo.

Holly and Jolly from the Vancouver Christmas Market will help kick off the festivities on Friday, December 1.

Make sure you check out these meticulously crafted gingerbread masterpieces before the season is over.

When: December 1 to 29, 2023

Time: Regular hotel hours

Where: Hyatt Regency Vancouver — 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free