A paw-dorable Christmas Dog Parade is happening in Richmond next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Nov 27 2023, 8:20 pm
A paw-dorable Christmas Dog Parade is happening in Richmond next month
Your favourite canine companions don’t have to feel left out of the festive fun this holiday season, thanks to the Steveston Christmas Dog Parade.

Dozens of paw-dorable dogs and puppies will dress up in holiday attire and parade along Imperial Landing on Sunday, December 10.

The event starts at 10:30 am at Phoenix Pond bridge arch and ends at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site, where there is more seasonal fun for the community to enjoy.

Christmas Dog Parade

Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site/Facebook

Steveston Christmas Dog Parade organizers ask that all dogs be leashed and warn that the wooden boardwalks will be slippery or icy. Participants are asked to walk cautiously and slowly or use the paved areas.

Once you have arrived with your four-legged elves and reindeer at the Cannery, you can take a photo with Santa from 11 am to 1 pm. There will even be a prize for the best-dress pooch.

Christmas Dog Parade

Steveston Merchants Association/Facebook

While you’re at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery, visit The Festival of Trees from December 1 to January 7 to see the stunning trees creatively decorated by local businesses and organizations.

You can also check out the nearby Steveston Hub Christmas Market happening on December 10 from 11 am to 5 pm, go on a by-donation horse carriage ride from 12 to 4 pm to the Richmond Christmas Fund, and enjoy The Polar Express at the Steveston Tram between 2 and 4 pm.

Festival of Trees

Festival of Trees/Tourism Richmond

For more information about Winter in the Village events, click here.

Steveston Christmas Dog Parade

When: December 10, 2023
Time: 10:30 am start
Where: Starts at Phoenix Pond bridge arch and ends at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site
Cost: Free

