The Vancouver Night Market debuted in September and is back again this winter to bring Vancouverites all the delicious treats and vintage items their hearts desire.

Glory Days is bringing the Vancouver Night Market Winter Edition to the Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Square on Friday, December 1.

From global delicacies to a traditional lion dance show, this free-admission market truly has something to offer for everyone.

There will be over 30 food trucks and local vendors for all the foodies. Some of the vendors include La Taqueria, The Mad Greek, and Elbo Jamaican Patties. Talk about a worldly experience!

Once you have filled your belly, there are plenty of rare vintage items to check out, too. Granville Flea has curated a selection of incredible vintage vendors for visitors to shop ’til they drop. Fun stores to check out include Endless Rodeo Vintage, RC Thrifts, and Classique Grails.

If vintage items aren’t your jam, there’s no need to fret. There will also be a number of contemporary retail institutions to enjoy, including Dipt’s Vancity Original and Dank Mart Plus. The Vancouver Art Gallery will also have a pop-up tent selling some intriguing modern art pieces that will make a perfect holiday gift for any art fans in your life.

Aside from all the great food and retail vendors, the Vancouver Night Market will also host a traditional lion dance by Chinatown’s Mah Athletics. The dance is set to bless the vendors for a successful and bright 2024. Capture the fun experience with some cute pictures at the Free Night Market Photo Booth, hosted by Dang Good Booths.

When: December 1, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free