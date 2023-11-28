Soccer fans across British Columbia are showing their support for a legend as Christine Sinclair gets set to play her final game with the Canadian women’s national soccer team.

When Canada takes on Australia on December 5, it will be the last time that Sinclair suits up for her country on the international stage. As we get closer to the big date, fans are buying up an enormous amount of tickets to ensure that they’re at the historic event.

There have now been close to 40,000 tickets sold for the big match at BC Place, according to Daily Hive contributor Har Johal.

BC Place will have the upper bowl open to accommodate this huge demand for tickets. The max capacity of the stadium is 54,500, meaning that close to 75% of the massive stadium is already sold out.

Sinclair announced that she was retiring from the international stage in October through a post made on her Instagram. She is the highest-scoring player in international soccer history, encompassing both the men’s and women’s games. She was also a member of the Canadian team that won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

There will be a number of tributes to the legendary striker throughout the night. One of the major ones that we already know about is BC Place changing its name to Christine Sinclair Place for one day on December 5. It has also been revealed that there will be exclusive food and drink options and much more, all dedicated to Sinclair.

This will be the second friendly match between these two teams in the span of a week. The first will take place on December 1 at Starlight Stadium in Langford on Vancouver Island. If you can’t make it to the games but still want to follow along, you will be able to watch the broadcast through the OneSoccer streaming platform.