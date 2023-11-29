Discover over 250 makers at this Vancouver holiday handmade market next week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Looking for the perfect gifts for everyone on your holiday list? Want to support local and Canadian makers this season? Then you’ll be excited to know that Make It! is returning in December!

Vancouver’s premiere handmade market is happening at the PNE Forum from December 7 to 10. Advance tickets are on sale now.

With over 250 local brands and makers to discover, you’re sure to find unique items perfect for gifting to loved ones or for treating yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Make It! | The Handmade Revolution (@makeitshow)

You might also like: Bentall Centre's Jingle + Mingle brings festive fun to Downtown Vancouver

A paw-dorable Christmas Dog Parade is happening in Richmond next month

A FREE holiday lights boat parade sails into Vancouver this weekend

“Since our journey began in 2008, much has evolved, but the heart of Make It remains unchanged,” Jenna Herbut, founder and CEO of Make It!, said in a release. “Amid the weariness of online shopping and the haze of overconsumerism, people are yearning for something more authentic and human.

“Our focus has always been on curating an energetic and enjoyable atmosphere where our talented Makies can connect with an audience that truly appreciates their craft.”

Shoppers at this year’s massive market will find apparel, jewellery, food, artwork, home decor, personal care products, sustainable treasures, one-of-a-kind items, and more.

This year’s event also features food trucks, a festive atmosphere, and unique sip-and-shop experiences.

“Creating Make It was all about giving creative entrepreneurs a platform to thrive on their passions,” Herbut added. “Every purchase at our show is more than a business transaction; it’s an entry into a meaningful engagement and a catalyst for supporting our local economy and beloved entrepreneurs.

“Our commitment is to nurture a community where conscious consumption is celebrated and small businesses – the very backbone of our economy – are supported.”

When: December 7 to 10, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm (Thursday), 11 am to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 online, $12 at the door. Kids ages 12 and under enter for free

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of Make It! Vancouver