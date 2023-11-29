Need more festive feels and cozy vibes in your holiday schedule? Make plans for Bentall Centre’s new Jingle + Mingle event popping up in Downtown Vancouver this December.

Jingle + Mingle is described as a reimagining of a 40-year holiday tradition and is happening on Tuesday, December 12, at 1055 Dunsmuir Street.

According to event organizers, Jingle + Mingle was born out of a desire to create a unique experience for Downtown Vancouver’s business professionals, though everyone is invited. It will feature a variety of unique activities, live entertainment, tasty treats, and more.

“In the 1980s, Bentall Centre held a tree lighting ceremony as well as an exciting line up of holiday entertainment,” said Bentall Centre in a release. “This year, we’re bringing back old traditions and adding a new twist.

“The Jingle + Mingle event is designed to infuse the holiday season with style, warmth, and festive fun.”

Guests are invited to sip on holiday-inspired cocktails in the Fa la la la la lounge served up by the newly opened FUNK. Coffee Bar by House of Funk. There will also be delicious donuts by Lee’s Donuts to enjoy while listening to live music from the award-winning Vancouver choir, Lions Gate Chorus.

Afterward, make your own festive decorations at the wreath-making booth from Blossom and Vine, then visit the flower stand and watch demos from Fleurs De Villes.

And just like 40 years ago, a stunning 45-foot holiday tree will be on display in front of Tower Four Bentall Centre. Don’t forget to snap a picture in the photo booth station.

When: December 12, 2023

Time: 4 to 7 pm

Where: 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Instagram | Facebook