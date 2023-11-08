Over 250 dancers will bring Goh Ballet's The Nutcracker to life this December

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Where Are All My Relations? Free film screening and panel discussion

It simply wouldn’t be the holidays without The Nutcracker. With its iconic musical score by Tchaikovsky immediately transporting you to the holiday season, watching this ballet in December is a tradition that spans generations.

Goh Ballet, an internationally renowned and locally owned organization, is celebrating its 14th anniversary of The Nutcracker from December 14 to 17.

There are five performances to catch this holiday season, each featuring live music by the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and a diverse cast of over 250 dancers aged 7 to 67.

The heartwarming production will take guests on a magical adventure through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets. Audiences of all ages will join Clara on her journey through the Land of Snow and the Lemonade Sea to the Kingdom of The Sugar Plum Fairy.

Principal artists from the Royal Danish Ballet, the National Ballet of China and the Pacific Northwest Ballet will feature in the magical adventure, dressed in glittering costumes on the towering, hand-painted sets.

The stunning performances include ballet, ballroom and Spanish dancing, gymnastics and tumbling, and more, led by international Emmy award-winning choreographer Anna Marie Holmes from Mission, BC.

Don’t miss out on the epic battle between the heroic Nutcracker and the evil Mouse King and his army of mischievous mice. Tickets are available now at GohNutcracker.com.

When: December 14 to 17, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday, Friday, Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street

Tickets: Various prices, purchase at GohNutcracker.com