More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in December

The weather outside may be frightful, but at least the events around Vancouver are delightful!

Get your new month going with our list of 48 great events happening around the city in December. From PNE Winter Fair to Kevin Hart, New Year’s Eve and more, there’s something for everyone!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

Things to do in December

What: City Centre Artist Lodge X Ice Cream Truck Live presents CONNECT X-Mas Market & Music Festival: Love is the Warmest Colour. The three-day community festival combines an open studio art sale and a live music festival into a celebration of creativity. Bring your appetite as there will also be food trucks on-site with delicious eats.

CONNECT X-Mas Market & Music Festival is free to attend before 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

When: December 2, 3 and 4, 2022

Time: Friday: open at 5 pm. Saturday and Sunday: Open Studios from 11 am to 7 pm, Ice Cream Truck Live from 11 am to 11 pm

Where: City Centre – 2111 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets are required on Friday Night. Free admission before 5 pm and ticketed afterwards on Saturday and Sunday. Purchase online

What: Guests of all ages are invited to discover Hawaii’s majestic islands and surreal landscapes without stepping a foot out of Vancouver with “Hawaii from Above.”

Passengers will soar over seascapes, waterfalls, cliffs, lush forested mountains, and even Kualoa Ranch Jurassic Valley, made famous by a certain dinosaur film. The FlyOver attraction will even dive deep underwater, taking passengers through reefs following a school of sharks.

When: Now until December 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online

What: Hollywood Theatre is hosting free The Biggest Sporting Event in the World Watch Parties from the opening game to the Championship match on December 18. Doors are at 7:30 am and kickoff is at 8 am daily. There will be two exciting matches each day on the big stadium screen with movie theatre sound.

For every Canada game during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Hollywood Theatre will be hosting Whitecaps House, a special event featuring Whitecaps legends, exclusive giveaways, and much more.

When: Now until December 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience was developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society and opens on the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time: the discovery of the boy king’s tomb in 1922.

Drawing from National Geographic Society archives, Beyond King Tut combines cinematic storytelling and immersive projections by Montreal-based Normal Studio for a one-of-a-kind journey through ancient and modern Egypt. Guests will meet Ancient Egyptian gods like Ra and Anubis before descending into King Tut’s burial chamber and joining his quest for immortality.

When: Now until January 8, 2023

Time: Various time slots from 10 am to 8 pm from Sunday to Thursday (final entry 7 pm), and 10 am to 9 pm on Friday and Saturday (final entry 8 pm)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place

Tickets: Available online

What: The fourth annual Fleurs de Villes Noël is happening in Vancouver from December 9 to 18. The stunning activation creates a “floral art trail” that decorates Vancouver’s downtown core with some of the city’s top florists and local businesses. In total, there will be 50 unique festive and floral art displays.

When: December 9 to 18, 2022

Where: Various locations in Downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Discover handcrafted pottery from over 20 ceramic artists making pottery in the West End. With a wide range of styles and techniques, the West End Pottery Club has something for everyone on your list as you shop local this holiday season. Don’t forget to pick up something for yourself at the sale.

When: December 10 and 11, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Barclay Room – West End Community Centre 870 Denman Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is slated to reopen on Friday, December 2, for the season. The rink has an indoor skate rental and a cafe area that is currently being set up, as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.

Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12. When: Open daily Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm

Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm, Holiday hours vary.

Where: Robson Square,800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

What: The Centre Vancouver is screening Home Alone 2 on its giant 52-foot screen with surround sound. There will even be free concessions during the event.

In case you’re not familiar with the holiday classic, Home Alone 2 stars Macaulay Culkin as 10-year-old Kevin McCallister who finds himself stranded in New York City. As Kevin explores the big city, a pair of familiar bumbling burglars are not far behind.

When: December 17, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Centre, 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: Eastside Flea’s popular Winter Markets feature a curated roster of over 60 local makers and collectors with vintage clothing, small-batch items, antiques & collectibles and more to discover. Shop for everyone on your list in the new vintage showroom and then treat yourself to delicious dishes and beverages from the food trucks on site.

When: December 3 and 4, December 10 and 11, and December 17 and 18, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $5

What: Science World will be transformed into an elegant party sphere on New Year’s Eve with three rooms of energetic music on two floors.

This year’s party is set to feature eight of the city’s top DJs and performers; mesmerizing lighting, visuals, and sound that will have you dancing as soon as you arrive; and one of the city’s biggest countdowns to bring in 2023!

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 2:30 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $80 — available here

What: The Pacific National Exhibition is hosting the PNE Winter Fair, described as the most unique winter fair in all of BC. For ten days, there will be indoor concerts to attend, holiday-themed food and drinks to sip, a cute seasonal marketplace, light displays, and more.

Holiday Night Concerts scheduled for this year include The Tenors, Tom Cochrane, Holly Cole, Jann Arden, Dionne Warwick, Johnny Reid, and other renowned talents.

When: December 14 to 23, 2022

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $12-$15 in advance, purchase online. Holiday night concert tickets can also be purchased online

What: Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

When: Daily from December 2 until the end of winter

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Make It!, Western Canada’s premier craft fair, is happening at the PNE Forum from December 7 to 11. The first handmade market since 2019 will showcase over 250 local brands and makers, with unique items perfect for gifting to loved ones as well as treating yourself.

When: December 7 to 11, 2022

Time: Wednesday, 5 to 9 pm; Tuesday and Friday, 11 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $12, purchase online here.

Holiday Events

What: Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event.

A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy

When: Now until December 24, 2022

Time: 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (until December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Adult tickets starting at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) starting at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) starting at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

What: Holiday Pop-Up on the Square features over 30 local vendors offering a variety of items, and some of Vancouver’s best buskers making things merry and bright throughout the two-day event. There will also be a musical set by Chorus Studio, a 60-person pop choir performing holiday hits on December 10 from 7 to 8 pm.

A giant inflatable snow globe will be making its downtown debut appearance on both days, and you can even spot the cheerful Vancouver Christmas Market’s mascots, Holly and Jolly, who are always happy to take a photo.

When: December 9 and 10, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm (Friday), 1 to 9 pm (Saturday)

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The annual Il Centro Christmas Market is taking place on Sunday, December 11, and will feature everything you need to get into the holiday spirit.

Attendees of the free market will discover over 30 vendors selling one-of-a-kind gifts and goods. And yes, there will be lots of tasty Italian treats being served as well.

When: December 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, East Vancouver

Admission: Free, register online

What: Scuba Claus will be visiting the Vancouver Aquarium daily to don his flippers and go for a dive, with festive decor and twinkling lights all around. You can also check out The Polar Express 4D Experience and enjoy the magical Jelly Snow Globe surrounded by over 65,000 incredible animals.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online

What: Chor Leoni’s mix of holiday music at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United will touch both the heart and the funny bone. Enjoy old favourites, tender carols, and five world premieres, along with guest fiddler Cam Wilson as well as Vivian Chen on harp.

When: December 16, 17 and 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20-$50 plus fees. 35 and Under Ticket Pricing Available. Purchase online

What: Heritage Christmas and the Burnaby Village Museum are truly where history comes alive. Enjoy the magical atmosphere of festive lights and traditional decorations in this 1920s-era village.

There will also be seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities at Heritage Christmas. Keep an eye out for the historic street car on your way to the old-timey ice cream parlour.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Admission: Free, entry may be limited based on site capacity.

What: Vancouver-based Better Basics is hosting its first-ever holiday market, with 25 women-owned, local brands to discover. There will be a variety of home, wellness and apparel brands on-site, including Mala the Brand, Elate Beauty, Hart & Stone, and more.

You can also enjoy a drink from the cider bar from Windfall Cider, a latte bar by Blume, and then pick up baked goods from La Bise Bakery.

When: December 10 to 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 852 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Goh Ballet, an internationally renowned and locally owned organization, is celebrating its 12th anniversary of The Nutcracker from December 15 to 18.

There are five performances to catch this holiday season, each featuring live music by the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and a diverse cast of over 200 dancers aged 6 to 73.

When: December 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday, Friday, Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street

Tickets: Various prices, purchase at GohNutcracker.com

What: VanDusen Festival of Lights will be delighting visitors at the botanical garden throughout the holiday season, with over one million lights across 15 acres to discover.

You’ll be filled with holiday cheer as you go for a stroll by the VanDusen lakeside and take in the returning Dancing Lights. Invite that special someone to explore the romantic Rose Garden, and then bring the family to stop by the Scottish Shelter to light a candle and donate to Make-A-Wish.

When: Now until January 2, 2023 (Closed on Christmas Day)

Time: 4 pm to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: $11-$21, free for children 4 years and under. (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online

What: Park and Tilford Garden is once again hosting the Holiday Hi-Lights Festival. The Festival includes the grand lighting of 50,000 LED lights and beautiful light sculptures including a 20ft tall reindeer by the mayor. Admission is free and hot chocolates, goodie bags, and treats will also be offered. Weekend entertainment includes fire engine rides on Saturdays and Christmas carolers.

You can also enter Park & Tilford’s 12 days of giveaways through Instagram or enter the garden for a chance to win amazing Lego sets.

When: Grand Lighting and Main Event on December 2, 2022. The garden will remain open throughout December.

Time: Main event takes place from 6 to 8 pm on December 2. The garden will be open until 10 pm all December

Where: Park & Tilford Gardens – 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season in December with a number of exciting home games including the Montreal Canadians on December 5, the Winnipeg Jets on December 17, and the Seattle Kraken on December 22.

When: December 1, 3, 5, 10, 17, 19, 22 and 27, 2022

Time: 7 pm (7:30 pm on December 5 and 19)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants presents CHL action at the Langley Events Centre all month long, with games including Prince George Cougars on December 4, Portland Winterhawks on December 16, and Victoria Royals on December 27 and 28.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors kickoff the new National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a December 16 matchup against the Calgary Roughnecks.

When: December 16, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks hit the ice at the Abbotsford Centre for AHL action, with home games this month including visitors Laval Rocket on December 3 and 4, Manitoba Moose on December 9 and 10, and San Jose Barracuda on December 20 and 21.

When: December 3 and 4, December 9 and 10, December 20 and 21, 2022

Time: 7 pm (4 pm on December 4)

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes as well as enjoy festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

When: Now through December 2022

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: Head up to the fourth floor of the Rosewood Hotel and step into a magical winter oasis. Reflections: The Winter Terrace has a seasonal menu and festive, holiday drinks, a true treat for your tastebuds.

When: Now until December 31, 2022

Time: 11:30 am – 11 pm

Where: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver (at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia)

What: The first annual Canadian Christmas Festival, hosted by The Vancouver Fish Company, happens every Friday to Sunday until December 24. From 12 to 8 pm, attendees of the free event will discover local artisan vendors, enjoy tasty seasonal treats, and more on the boardwalk in front of the popular restaurant.

When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until December 24, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: The Vancouver Fish Company – 1517 Anderson Street, Granville Island, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Inspired by beloved holiday jingles, The Sounds of Noël are six exclusive festive cocktails to get you in the merry spirit this Christmas. From A Wonderful Christmasthyme, served in an ornament, to Christmas Vacation in Cousin Eddie’s go-to moose mug, Showcase Restaurant & Bar has options for everyone on the naughty or nice list.

Stopping by with a group? Try the Noël Cocktail tree with all six festive and fun cocktails.

When: Now until December 31, 2022

Where: Showcase Restaurant & Bar at Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown – 1128 West Hastings, Vancouver

Reservations: Online or call 604-639-4040

What: A tale as old as time is being turned into a new immersive cocktail adventure at the Vancouver Alpen Club: Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience.

Explore Beast’s castle and meet his servants who have become household objects, then witness as he swaps Maurice as a prisoner for Belle. Can you solve the riddles and challenges to lift the curse that has been placed upon Beast and his servants so that everyone can live happily ever after?

Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure all blended into one.

When: Now until January 22, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: The World AeroPress Championship is an annual multi-round, elimination tournament that pits top coffee makers from around the world against each other — all centred around the AeroPress coffee-making technique.

Those who are not competing but are interested in coffee-making culture will also be able to have an immersive experience, with coffee workshops, keynote speeches, and panel discussions from coffee experts taking place on the first day of the event.

When: December 1 to 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: From $50, purchase online

What: The Vegan Holiday Night Market is officially back this season and it’s the perfect place to catch up with your vegan pals for a night out.

There will be a ton of food trucks, brands, and booths to explore inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel. Outside, there will be a heated outdoor eating area that’s both pet and kid-friendly.

When: December 15, 2022

Time: 6 pm to late

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $2 donation at the door, you can also donate canned goods, pet food, warm clothing or clean bedding

Enjoy the arts

What: Kevin Hart, one of comedy’s biggest stars, is bringing the jokes to Vancouver this month with his Reality Check tour. While Hart has conquered Hollywood with films such as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and The Man from Toronto, he is right at home on the stand-up stage.

When: December 9, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The VSO plays its annual Traditional Christmas concert in theatres across Metro Vancouver, including New Westminster, North Vancouver, Surrey, and Vancouver this holiday season. Enjoy singing, storytelling, and holiday cheer with host Christopher Gaze, special guests, and the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra with conductor David Bui.

When: Various times from December 7 to 17, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Jon Endo hosts a new lineup of Vancouver’s funniest Asian pro and up-and-coming stand-up comics at Comedy After Dark on the first Tuesday of the month. December’s headliner is Andrea Jin (JUNO Award winner).



When: December 6, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Comedy After Dark – 117 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10.50, purchase online

What: The Improv centre presents Happy (Hectic) Holidays, a festive family-friendly show celebrating the magic and mayhem of having loved ones over for the holidays.

The new show will explore what really makes the season special, and the audience’s suggestions will play a big part in making the live comedy a hilarious hit.

When: Thursday to Saturday until December 23, plus a matinee on December 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25.50 to $32.50, purchase online

What: The 16th annual Vancouver Story Slam Storytelling Championship is the grand finale of the 2022 Vancouver Story Slam season. Ten storytellers bring their best stories to the stage. The winner, selected by an anonymous audience ballot, will receive prizes and the title of the year’s Vancouver Story Slam Champion.

When: December 8, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $18 in advance, $20 at the door. Purchase online

What: Me Love BINGO! is an immersive show that is described as a “reality-blurring experience of community and camp.” Go on an unexpected journey filled with guest performances and nuanced storytelling with drag-clad host, Kyle Loven, and his pals Leslie Dos Remedios, Jenna Klein, and Joey Lespérance.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from December 1, 2022 to January 1, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25 purchase online

What: Xmas in Skaville is bringing high-energy holiday cheer to the Anza Club in December. The lineup for the 19th annual event includes Brehdren, Kownterpoint, The Elixxxirs and The Wavebirds.

When: December 10, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Anza Club — 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: This musical adaptation of L.M. Montgomery’s classic takes the stage at Gateway Theatre this holiday season. When Anne Shirley arrives in Avonlea, PEI, she quickly wins the hearts of her new community with her strong personality, amazing imagination, and will to find her own place in the world.

When: Various dates from December 15 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: starting from $35, purchase online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods. There will also be live music and hot coffee and food to enjoy.

When: Every Sunday until April 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday until December 17, 2022

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley

What: This Delta farmers’ market features local produce, sweet treats, blooms, bevvies, artisans, live music, food trucks and more.

When: Every Saturday until December 18, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Market Square, Southlands – 6313 Market Avenue, Delta