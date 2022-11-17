The ultimate New Year's Eve 2023 party is happening at Science World

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The countdown to New Year’s is on, people.

It’s the one night of the year when you can get everyone together and raise a glass to the memories of 2022, and it’s the perfect way to start 2023.

And the perfect venue to celebrate in is Vancouver’s iconic Science World!

On Saturday, December 31 the illuminated False Creek landmark will be transformed into an elegant party sphere with three rooms of energetic music on two floors.

There are going to be over 1,100 guests in attendance for the countdown to midnight — and you should be one of them.

This year’s party is set to feature eight of the city’s top DJs and performers; mesmerizing lighting, visuals, and sound that will have you dancing as soon as you arrive; and one of the city’s biggest countdowns to bring in 2023!

Make sure to come dressed to impress as there is a strictly enforced semi-formal New Year’s Eve attire dress code for the gala.

It’s one of the most spectacular annual NYE events in the city, after all, and it’s presented by Daily Hive, Twisted.ca, Hollywood Entertainment, and Elite Entertainment.

Tickets to this 19+ event sell out every year so you’ll want to act fast. General admission starts at $80 and VIP packages start at $95 (each includes a complimentary glass of champagne for the NYE toast). You can purchase yours now here.

If you choose the VIP option you’ll get to enjoy access through an expedited entrance, a catered snack and canape bar, an exclusive VIP bar with premium brands and express service, and access to the platinum lounge which includes a third room of music and Science World attractions.

Both VIP and regular ticketholders will get to experience the New Year’s countdown and epic balloon drop over both dance floors.

This will be one of the best New Year’s Eve celebrations in Vancouver so you really don’t want to miss it.

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 2:30 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $80 — available here