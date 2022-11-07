Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver hosting FREE World Cup watch parties
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar this month, and Vancouver fans can catch all the action in one of Kitsilano’s most iconic venues.
Hollywood Theatre is hosting free The Biggest Sporting Event in the World Watch Parties from the opening game on November 21 to the Championship match on December 18. Doors are at 7:30 am and kickoff is at 8 am daily.
There will be two exciting matches each day on the big stadium screen with movie theatre sound. Plus there are a number of games by the Canadian squad to add to your calendar.
For every Canada game during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Hollywood Theatre will be hosting Whitecaps House, a special event featuring Whitecaps legends, exclusive giveaways, and much more.
Popular sports talk duo Halford & Brough will also be hosting their Sportsnet 650 national show live at the theatre on Wednesday, November 23 from 10 to 11 am for a special pre-game before Canada’s first match against Belgium.
Sleeman and Okanogan Springs will be providing great drink specials throughout the whole event, Golden Era Burger Truck will be serving up delicious eats, and there will even be snacks by Dank Mart to enjoy.
And you’ll want to watch the World Cup matches in person as Sleeman, Okanogan Springs, and Hollywood Theatre will be giving away a jersey each day to a lucky attendee. And for Whitecaps House events for Canada’s matches, there will be two jerseys to win.
Here is the schedule for the group stage of The Biggest Sporting Event in the World Watch Parties:
- November 21 at 8 am – Netherlands vs. Senegal
- November 21 at 11 am – USA vs. Wales
- November 22 at 8 am – Mexico vs. Poland
- November 22 at 11 am – France vs. Australia
- November 23 at 8 am – Spain vs. Costa Rica
- November 23 at 11 am – Whitecaps House: Canada vs. Belgium
- November 24 at 8 am – Portugal vs. Ghana
- November 24 at 11 am – Brazil vs Serbia
- November 25 at 8 am – Netherlands vs Ecuador
- November 25 at 11 am – England vs. USA
- November 26 at 8 am – France vs. Denmark
- November 26 at 11 am – Argentina vs. Mexico
- November 27 at 8 am – Whitecaps House: Canada vs. Croatia
- November 27 at 11 am – Spain vs. Germany
- November 28 at 8 am – Brazil vs. Switzerland
- November 28 at 11 am – Portugal vs Uruguay
- November 29 at 11 am – England vs. Wales
- November 30 at 11 am – Argentina vs. Poland
- December 1 at 7 am – Whitecaps House: Canada vs. Morocco
- December 1 at 11 am – Germany vs. Costa Rica
- December 2 at 11 am – Brazil vs. Cameroon
The Biggest Sporting Event in the World Watch Parties
When: November 21 to December 18, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver
Tickets: Free, register online
