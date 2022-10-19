EventsChristmasWinter

VanDusen Festival of Lights returning to Vancouver this holiday season

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Oct 19 2022, 7:40 pm
VanDusen Festival of Lights returning to Vancouver this holiday season
VanDusen Botanical Garden/Facebook
Get ready for a walk in a winter wonderland, because one of Vancouver’s largest holiday light displays has announced its seasonal return starting next month.

VanDusen Festival of Lights will be delighting visitors at the botanical garden from Friday, November 25, to Monday, January 2, 2023.

Discover over one million lights across 15 acres, with new displays and returning favourites for all ages to enjoy. Tickets go on sale starting on Tuesday, November 1.

You’ll be filled with holiday cheer as you go for a stroll by the VanDusen lakeside and take in the returning Dancing Lights.

VanDusen Festival of Lights

VanDusen Botanical Garden/Facebook

Invite that special someone to explore the romantic Rose Garden, and then bring the family to stop by the Scottish Shelter to light a candle and donate to Make-A-Wish.

VanDusen Festival of Lights

VanDusen Botanical Garden/Facebook

There will also be themed areas to wander, tasty treats to share, and holiday music in the air.

VanDusen Festival of Lights

VanDusen Botanical Garden/Facebook

The festival will run rain or shine and all tickets must be purchased online in advance for a designated entry time. No tickets will be sold on-site.

VanDusen Festival of Lights 2022

When: November 25, 2022, to January 2, 2023 (Closed on Christmas Day)
Time: 4 pm to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Admission: $11-$21, free for children 4 years and under. (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online starting November 1

