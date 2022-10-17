Halloween, who? We have some news that’ll make you want to hop on over to the next holiday season ASAP. Reflections: The Winter Terrace at Rosewood Hotel Georgia returns next month.

The summer version of the patio returned this spring, and now we’re getting that magical winter wonderland version we know and love from years past.

Soon, patrons can head to the fourth-floor terrace of the downtown Vancouver hotel and indulge in an array of seasonal sips and bites.

Reflections: The Winter Terrace officially opens for the season on November 1. You can already make reservations online if you’d like to get into the holiday spirit.

It’s worth noting that while the seasonal outdoor space does open on November 1, the hotel has shared that the full holiday decor will not be on display until November 12.

Reflections: The Winter Terrace

Address: The Rosewood Hotel Georgia — 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-673-7043