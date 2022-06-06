Kevin Hart is bringing his stand-up to Vancouver this year

What the Buddha Never Taught: A Rock Opera

One of comedy’s biggest (metaphorically speaking) stars is bringing the jokes to Vancouver this year.

Kevin Hart’s Reality Check 2022 tour just added new dates, including Canadian stops in Vancouver and Toronto.

Hart will perform at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Friday, December 9.

He’ll play Toronto earlier in the season, dropping by for a show on Saturday, October 29 at Scotiabank Arena.

The tour has 70 dates in total, with 19 newly added shows in North America. Hart’s shows for this tour are “phone-free” experiences and you’ll have to put your phone in a magnetized Yondr pouch during the event.

Tickets for the Vancouver and Toronto shows will go on sale Friday, June 10, at 10 am local time.

While you might recognize Hart from the big screen, in movies like Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and the forthcoming The Man from Toronto – Hart is no stranger to stand-up.

He even recently sold out the Crpyto.com Arena as part of the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

If you want a chance to laugh in person with Hart, then you’ll want to grab tickets when they go on sale in early June.