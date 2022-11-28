All We Want Is More: The Tobias Wong Project

‘Tis the season for holiday fun, and a new festival on Granville Island is bringing cheer to the neighbourhood right up until Christmas Eve.

The first annual Canadian Christmas Festival, hosted by The Vancouver Fish Company, happens every Friday to Sunday until December 24.

From 12 to 8 pm, attendees of the free event will discover local artisan vendors, enjoy tasty seasonal treats, and more on the boardwalk in front of the popular restaurant.

“After the last couple of years, it was important to us that Granville Island remained a place where everyone can come together and support one another for the holidays,” said Steve Duyzer, managing partner of The Vancouver Fish Company. “We knew we wanted this event to be free and accessible to our entire community. We also wanted to celebrate the holidays the best way we know – with food and drinks.”

Canadian Christmas Market is hosting eight local vendors in 2022, including Island Essentials, Winterborn Alpaca, Fallen Tree Vancouver, Mystiq Wellness, Art by Caliden, Forest Floor Designs, Niche Gallery and more.

Vancouver Fish Company’s executive chef, Matthew Blais, has also created a special holiday-themed menu for festival-goers to enjoy outside while they shop. The tasty treats include hot chocolate, mulled wine, seafood chowder, the VFC smash burger and Nutella waffles.

“Supporting local is very important to those in our city and during the holidays,” added Duyzer. “Vancouverites really take pride in being there for local businesses wherever possible.

“We hope everyone enjoys themselves. And after guests shop outside and enjoy all the festivities, they’re welcome to come inside the restaurant for a meal and drink. We love to host.”

When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until December 24, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: The Vancouver Fish Company – 1517 Anderson Street, Granville Island, Vancouver

Admission: Free