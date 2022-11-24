Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Gently falling snow. Twinkling lights. Whipped topping on a warm drink.

This year, wrap yourself in the magic of the holiday season at Grouse Mountain’s whimsical Peak of Christmas.

Returning on Friday, November 25 and running through Monday, January 2, 2023, the annual Peak of Christmas event offers a variety of festive activities for the whole family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain)

Visitors can take a spin on Grouse Mountain’s 8,000 sq ft outdoor ice skating pond and enjoy the amazing views. You can also go on a stroll of the stunning Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake to find all of the breathtaking installations.

At Santa’s Workshop, believers young and old can share their special Christmas wishes and take a photo. Photos are by donation to BC Children’s Hospital.

For a special treat, make plans to join Jolly Old Saint Nicholas for the Breakfast with Santa experience on select dates, complete with a mouth-watering breakfast buffet.

And make sure you climb aboard the Super Skyride to reach Vancouver’s North Pole and meet the reindeer Dancer and Vixen.

All Peak of Christmas activities is included with a Mountain Admission Ticket, Annual Pass, Winter Season Pass or Day Lift Ticket. Bring your family of 4 for $119.

When: November 25, 2022, to January 2, 2023

Time: Various hours. See the schedule of events online

Where: Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: All Peak of Christmas activities is included with a Mountain Admission Ticket, Annual Pass, Winter Season Pass or Day Lift Ticket. Bring your family of 4 for $119. Purchase online

With files from Vincent Plana