The holiday season can be a stressful time for a variety of reasons. That’s why the funny folks at The Improv Centre on Granville Island are helping to chase away the winter blues with a trio of seasonal shows.

Starting on Thursday, November 17, the improv theatre company presents Happy (Hectic) Holidays. The festive family-friendly show runs from Thursday to Saturday until December 23, with a Christmas Eve matinee on December 24.

According to Jalen Saip, artistic director of The Improv Centre, Happy (Hectic) Holidays is all about the magic and mayhem of having loved ones over for the holidays.

“The inspiration for Happy (Hectic) Holidays came from the feeling I had over the last couple of lonely holiday seasons when things ‘Weren’t as they should be” and how much I wanted the perfect Christmas which, we all know, is impossible,” explained Saip in an interview with Daily Hive. “So, this show will explore what really makes the season special, and our audience’s suggestions will play a big part in making our story a lot of fun.”

“The holidays can be tough. Whether they’re filled with friends and family and the complications that come along with that, or if it’s a particularly lonely season, it’s so important to have shared human experiences like theatre. I am a real advocate for getting back into venues and sharing a laugh or a cry with other people. We missed it so much over the last couple of years.”

The Improv Centre will also be taking a look back at the year that was with its popular Year In Review. The talented improvisers will take you on a journey back through the fun, strange and unique happenings of 2022.

“Year in Review has been a classic at our theatre for many years and is the brainchild of Brian Anderson and Margret Nyfors,” explained Saip. “This show explores both the best-known and the not-so-well-known news highlights of the last year that will inspire and challenge our performers. It’s a great way to have a laugh at the last year and say, “thank you, next!”

The holiday hilarity wraps up on December 31 as The Improv Centre rings in 2023 with a special New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event.

“New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is going to be an absolute blast,” shared Saip. “We love being able to celebrate ringing in 2023 by bringing joy and laughter to our fabulous audience members. We will be doing three shows that evening and I have a feeling that the whole night will feel like one big celebration.”

Saip added that she is thankful for all of the support that The Improv Centre’s audiences have given the company this year and that the ensemble is excited for what 2023 will bring.

“We have been so incredibly grateful to our supportive audiences who have allowed us to come back from the shutdown with such gusto. Supporting live performances in this city is so important. “Whether it’s here at The Improv Centre or at any other fabulous theatre in this city, I hope our audiences get a sense of togetherness and levity from shows this holiday season.”

When: Thursday to Saturday from November 17 to December 23, plus a matinee on December 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25.50 to $32.50, purchase online