FoodEventsWinterFood EventsVegetarian & Vegan

The biggest vegan party of the holiday season returns to Vancouver

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Nov 26 2022, 7:51 pm
The biggest vegan party of the holiday season returns to Vancouver
Vegan Night Market/Supplied

You don’t have to be vegan to love plant-based food and a good party. The Vegan Holiday Night Market is officially back this season and it’s the perfect place to catch up with your vegan pals for a night out.

This isn’t your grandma’s craft fair. It’s a delicious vegan-food-fuelled party where you can drink while you shop from local plant-based businesses.

After a successful summer run, this is the market’s first return to a holiday edition post-COVID-19.

There will be a ton of food trucks, brands, and booths to explore inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel. Outside, there will be a heated outdoor eating area that’s both pet and kid-friendly.

vegan

Vegan Night Market

Vegan Night Market

Organizers told Daily Hive that among the more than 40 vendors, you’ll be able to find some of Vancouver’s favourite vegan brands, from food trucks to exclusive restaurant pop-ups, so come hungry.

From Philly cheesesteaks and tarot readings to DJs and a marshmallow roasting station, you’ll find everything you were looking for, plus the unexpected.

Vegan Holiday Night Market

When: Thursday, December 15, from 6 pm to late
Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $2 donation at the door, you can also donate canned goods, pet food, warm clothing or clean bedding

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Winter
+ Food Events
+ Vegetarian & Vegan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.