The biggest vegan party of the holiday season returns to Vancouver

You don’t have to be vegan to love plant-based food and a good party. The Vegan Holiday Night Market is officially back this season and it’s the perfect place to catch up with your vegan pals for a night out.

This isn’t your grandma’s craft fair. It’s a delicious vegan-food-fuelled party where you can drink while you shop from local plant-based businesses.

After a successful summer run, this is the market’s first return to a holiday edition post-COVID-19.

There will be a ton of food trucks, brands, and booths to explore inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel. Outside, there will be a heated outdoor eating area that’s both pet and kid-friendly.

Organizers told Daily Hive that among the more than 40 vendors, you’ll be able to find some of Vancouver’s favourite vegan brands, from food trucks to exclusive restaurant pop-ups, so come hungry.

From Philly cheesesteaks and tarot readings to DJs and a marshmallow roasting station, you’ll find everything you were looking for, plus the unexpected.

When: Thursday, December 15, from 6 pm to late

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $2 donation at the door, you can also donate canned goods, pet food, warm clothing or clean bedding