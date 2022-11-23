Jingle your bells at this free holiday pop-up market in Downtown Vancouver

The holiday spirit is in full swing throughout Vancouver, and one place that will be full of joy in December is šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square.

Not only will there be the lighting of the massive Christmas tree on the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, but next month will also see the return of a festive tradition for the whole family.

Downtown Van has announced that the free Holiday Pop-Up on the Square is happening on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10.

“A free holiday event in the heart of Downtown Vancouver is just what the community needs right now,” says Jane Talbot, interim president and CEO of Downtown Van, in a release. “It has been a tough few years for everyone coming out of the pandemic, so we’re thrilled to be able to spread holiday cheer, showcase local talent, and give a platform to some of the city’s finest vendors with our Holiday Pop-Up on the Square.”

Attendees will discover over 30 local vendors offering a variety of items including art, skincare, pet products, and baked goods. Check out Perfectly Nuts, Wanderruff, Sisters Sage, I Literally Can Knot, and more.

Bring your dancing shoes with you as some of Vancouver’s best buskers will be making things merry and bright throughout the two-day event. There will also be a musical set by Chorus Studio, a 60-person pop choir performing holiday hits on December 10 from 7 to 8 pm.

A giant inflatable snow globe will be making its downtown debut appearance on both days, and you can even spot the cheerful Vancouver Christmas Market’s mascots, Holly and Jolly, who are always happy to take a photo.

There will also be food trucks on-site serving treats and eats from The Praguery, Scavenger Coffee, and KYU Grill.

When: December 9 and 10, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm (Friday), 1 to 9 pm (Saturday)

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free