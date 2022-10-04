FoodEventsConcertsWinterFood Events

A new winter fair is coming to Vancouver this holiday season (PHOTOS)

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
Oct 4 2022, 3:20 pm
The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE)
A brand-new winter fair is coming to Vancouver this December, and you won’t want to miss it.

The Pacific National Exhibition just announced the PNE Winter Fair. They’re calling it the most unique winter fair in all of BC.

For ten days, there will be indoor concerts to attend, holiday-themed food and drinks to sip, a cute seasonal marketplace, light displays, and more.

PNE

Special holiday-themed theatre performances will keep you entertained.

Winter Fair

PNE

There’s a rink in the Agrodome if you want to ice-skate.

Winter Fair

PNE

Plus, a trippy tunnel of lights to walk through and several entertainment options for little ones as well.

PNE

The event will run from December 14 to December 23. Make your way to Hastings Park any time between 4:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

Tickets to the fair are $15, but you might need to pay extra if you want to attend the nightly concert.

Tickets for concerts range between $39 and $69. You can. watch The Tenors, Tom Cochrane, Holly Cole, Jane Arden, Dionne Warwick, Johnny Reid, and other renowned talents.

To grab your passes, keep an eye on ticketleader.ca. They’re available for sale starting at 10:00 am this Thursday, October 6.

Follow the PNE on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for updates.

PNE Winter Fair

When: December 14-23 (4:30 pm – 10 pm)
Where: Hastings Park

