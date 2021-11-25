Free skating at Robson Square Ice Rink officially returns next week

The Robson Square Ice Rink is slated to reopen on Thursday, December 2 for the 2020/21 season.

Situated under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip.

The rink has operated nearly every winter season since it reopened in late November 2009 following a $2 million repair and upgrade before the 2010 Olympic Winter Games. Prior to the renovation, the rink was closed for nearly a decade.

The rink also has an indoor skate rental and a cafe area that is currently being set up, as well as an outdoor patio with heaters. There will also be live music performances from December 13 to 24, as part of the 12 Days of Christmas programming.

Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

The Robson Square Ice Rink will operate Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday between 9 am and 11 pm (holiday hours may vary).

Where: 800 Robson Street, Vancouver (Robson Street and Howe Street)

When: Daily from Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm; Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm, Holiday hours vary.

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)