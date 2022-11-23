Over 200 dancers will bring Goh Ballet's The Nutcracker to life this December

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It simply wouldn’t be the holidays without The Nutcracker. With its iconic musical score by Tchaikovsky immediately transporting you to the holiday season, watching this ballet in December is a tradition that spans generations.

Goh Ballet, an internationally renowned and locally owned organization, is celebrating its 12th anniversary of The Nutcracker from December 15 to 18.

There are five performances to catch this holiday season, each featuring live music by the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and a diverse cast of over 200 dancers aged 6 to 73.

“In our ever-changing world˳ dance has been a constant source of inspiration and solace,” says Chan Hon Goh˳ executive producer and Canada’s first prima ballerina of Chinese heritage with The National Ballet of Canada, in a release.

“As I revive our annual holiday classic this year, I want to do more than just showcase pretty dances. I want to show our Nutcracker as an up-to-date production, reflecting the diversity in our city and talents in our communities that are world-class and deserve to be celebrated.”

Experience this heartwarming production that will take you on a magical adventure through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets, which is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Join Clara on her journey through the Land of Snow and the Lemonade Sea to the Kingdom of The Sugar Plum Fairy.

Enjoy watching international guest stars from New York City Ballet, Philadelphia Ballet, and Pacific Northwest Ballet, as well as choreography by Emmy Award winner Anna-Marie Holmes.

This year is the first Goh Ballet’s The Nutcracker since 2019, with cast members representing seven different countries and speaking English, Japanese, Mandarin, Russian, German, Polish, and Korean collectively.

Tickets are available now at GohNutcracker.com.

When: December 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday, Friday, Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street

Tickets: Various prices, purchase at GohNutcracker.com