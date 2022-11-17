EventsChristmas

You can watch "Home Alone 2" for free on the big screen this December

You can watch "Home Alone 2" for free on the big screen this December
“What kind of hotel allows a child to check in alone?”

You can learn the answer by attending a free Vancouver screening of an iconic holiday movie next month.

The Centre Vancouver is hosting Home Alone 2 On The Big Screen on Saturday, December 17.

In case you’re not familiar with the holiday classic, Home Alone 2 stars Macaulay Culkin as 10-year-old Kevin McCallister who finds himself stranded in New York City. As Kevin explores the big city, a pair of familiar bumbling burglars are not far behind.

Home Alone 2

The Centre Vancouver boasts a 52-foot screen with surround sound, and there will even be free concessions during the event.

For more festive fun, make plans to check out Hope Alight – Carols by Candlelight on December 8 and 9.

Hope Alight

Hope Alight!/Submitted

The “good old-fashioned Christmas sing-a-long” will be an interactive night full of heartwarming stories, hot drinks and live music.

Hope Alight! at The Centre

When: December 8 and 9, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Centre, 777 Homer Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Free, register online

Home Alone 2 at The Centre

When: December 17, 2021
Time: 7 pm
Where: The Centre, 777 Homer Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Free, register online

