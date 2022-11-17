FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
“What kind of hotel allows a child to check in alone?”
You can learn the answer by attending a free Vancouver screening of an iconic holiday movie next month.
The Centre Vancouver is hosting Home Alone 2 On The Big Screen on Saturday, December 17.
In case you’re not familiar with the holiday classic, Home Alone 2 stars Macaulay Culkin as 10-year-old Kevin McCallister who finds himself stranded in New York City. As Kevin explores the big city, a pair of familiar bumbling burglars are not far behind.
The Centre Vancouver boasts a 52-foot screen with surround sound, and there will even be free concessions during the event.
For more festive fun, make plans to check out Hope Alight – Carols by Candlelight on December 8 and 9.
The “good old-fashioned Christmas sing-a-long” will be an interactive night full of heartwarming stories, hot drinks and live music.
Hope Alight! at The Centre
When: December 8 and 9, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Centre, 777 Homer Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Free, register online
Home Alone 2 at The Centre
When: December 17, 2021
Time: 7 pm
Where: The Centre, 777 Homer Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Free, register online