“What kind of hotel allows a child to check in alone?”

You can learn the answer by attending a free Vancouver screening of an iconic holiday movie next month.

The Centre Vancouver is hosting Home Alone 2 On The Big Screen on Saturday, December 17.

In case you’re not familiar with the holiday classic, Home Alone 2 stars Macaulay Culkin as 10-year-old Kevin McCallister who finds himself stranded in New York City. As Kevin explores the big city, a pair of familiar bumbling burglars are not far behind.

The Centre Vancouver boasts a 52-foot screen with surround sound, and there will even be free concessions during the event.

For more festive fun, make plans to check out Hope Alight – Carols by Candlelight on December 8 and 9.

The “good old-fashioned Christmas sing-a-long” will be an interactive night full of heartwarming stories, hot drinks and live music.

When: December 8 and 9, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Centre, 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

When: December 17, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Centre, 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online