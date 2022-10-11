All 20+ artists performing at this year's CONTACT Winter Music Festival

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
The largest indoor winter festival in Canada is returning to Vancouver for the first time in two years this December, and tickets go on sale this week!
CONTACT Winter Music Festival is taking over BC Place on December 29 and 30, and the lineup features some of the world’s biggest EDM stars.
This year’s headliners include Grammy Award-winning artist and producer duo The Chainsmokers, acclaimed English DJ Trio Above & Beyond, and two-time Juno winners Loud Luxery from London, Ontario.
They’ll be joined by other chart-topping and party-starting artists, including Subtronics, Madeon, SVDDEN DEATH, and special guest James Hype.
The all-ages festival has hosted over 34,000 guests annually during the two-day event and features state-of-the-art technical production, pyro, and lighting on two stages.
CONTACT Winter Music Festival is presented by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada, and tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 13 at 11 am.
Here’s the full lineup of this year’s epic event:
- Above & Beyond
- The Chainsmokers
- Subtronics
- Loud Luxury
- Madeon
- SVDDEN DEATH
- James Hype
- 4B
- Cedric Gervais
- Dombresky
- Eli Brown
- Matroda
- Wax Motif
- Blossom
- HuxleyAnne
- Level Up
- Westend
- Zeke Beats
- Madam Lola
- Reezy
- Seb C
- Steph Tsunami
CONTACT Winter Music Festival
When: December 29 and 30, 2022
Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online