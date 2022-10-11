All 20+ artists performing at this year's CONTACT Winter Music Festival

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The largest indoor winter festival in Canada is returning to Vancouver for the first time in two years this December, and tickets go on sale this week!

CONTACT Winter Music Festival is taking over BC Place on December 29 and 30, and the lineup features some of the world’s biggest EDM stars.

This year’s headliners include Grammy Award-winning artist and producer duo The Chainsmokers, acclaimed English DJ Trio Above & Beyond, and two-time Juno winners Loud Luxery from London, Ontario.

They’ll be joined by other chart-topping and party-starting artists, including Subtronics, Madeon, SVDDEN DEATH, and special guest James Hype.

The all-ages festival has hosted over 34,000 guests annually during the two-day event and features state-of-the-art technical production, pyro, and lighting on two stages.

CONTACT Winter Music Festival is presented by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada, and tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 13 at 11 am.

Here’s the full lineup of this year’s epic event:

Above & Beyond

The Chainsmokers

Subtronics

Loud Luxury

Madeon

SVDDEN DEATH

James Hype

4B

Cedric Gervais

Dombresky

Eli Brown

Matroda

Wax Motif

Blossom

HuxleyAnne

Level Up

Westend

Zeke Beats

Madam Lola

Reezy

Seb C

Steph Tsunami

When: December 29 and 30, 2022

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online