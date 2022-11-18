FoodEventsChristmasShoppingWinterFood Events

Feast while you shop at Vancouver's delectable Italian Christmas Market

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Nov 18 2022, 6:12 pm
Feast while you shop at Vancouver's delectable Italian Christmas Market
Il Centro Christmas Market/Submitted
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
All We Want Is More: The Tobias Wong Project

Thu, November 17, 10:00am

All We Want Is More: The Tobias Wong Project
Home for the Holidays

Tue, November 22, 8:00pm

Home for the Holidays
Copa Cabana - 1 Year Anniversary

Thu, November 24, 9:00pm

Copa Cabana - 1 Year Anniversary
Destroy Wrestling 3! WrestleOcalypse!

Fri, January 20, 8:00pm

Destroy Wrestling 3! WrestleOcalypse!
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Buon Natale! Christmas is coming early to Vancouver’s Italian Cultural Centre next month.

The annual Il Centro Christmas Market is taking place on Sunday, December 11, and will feature everything you need to get into the holiday spirit.

Attendees of the free market will discover over 30 vendors selling one-of-a-kind gifts and goods. And yes, there will be lots of tasty Italian treats being served as well.

Past years of the Il Centro Christmas Market have seen a variety of delicious Italian eats available, including Christmas cookies, honey, chocolate, local liquors, wine and much more.

While shopping, you’ll be able to enjoy traditional Italian dishes prepared by the in-house team.

Il Centro Christmas Market

Il Centro Christmas Market/Submitted

There will also be live music and entertainment throughout the event, which runs from 11 am to 4 pm at the Italian Cultural Centre.

There will also be children’s activities for the little ones to enjoy, and a special appearance from Santa Claus for kids of all ages.

Il Centro Christmas Market

Il Centro Christmas Market/Submitted

Il Centro Christmas Market

When: December 11, 2022
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, East Vancouver
Admission: Free, register online

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Christmas
+ Shopping
+ Winter
+ Food Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.