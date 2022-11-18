Feast while you shop at Vancouver's delectable Italian Christmas Market

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Buon Natale! Christmas is coming early to Vancouver’s Italian Cultural Centre next month.

The annual Il Centro Christmas Market is taking place on Sunday, December 11, and will feature everything you need to get into the holiday spirit.

Attendees of the free market will discover over 30 vendors selling one-of-a-kind gifts and goods. And yes, there will be lots of tasty Italian treats being served as well.

Past years of the Il Centro Christmas Market have seen a variety of delicious Italian eats available, including Christmas cookies, honey, chocolate, local liquors, wine and much more.

While shopping, you’ll be able to enjoy traditional Italian dishes prepared by the in-house team.

There will also be live music and entertainment throughout the event, which runs from 11 am to 4 pm at the Italian Cultural Centre.

There will also be children’s activities for the little ones to enjoy, and a special appearance from Santa Claus for kids of all ages.

When: December 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, East Vancouver

Admission: Free, register online