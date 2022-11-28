Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

All We Want Is More: The Tobias Wong Project

One of our favourite Metro Vancouver outdoor rinks is returning just in time for the holiday season.

The City of North Vancouver announced today that the free Shipyards Skate Plaza is opening on Friday, December 2. Mayor Linda Buchanan will welcome guests during a special event on the first day.

Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

Figure skating and hockey are not permitted at the rink. Skaters are also encouraged to avoid crowds during peak hours, which are weekday evenings and weekends.

The Skate Plaza will be closed twice daily for maintenance at 3 pm and 5 pm for 30 minutes.

The Shipyards also offers weekend programming throughout the winter, including live music, artisan markets, and seasonal light displays.

When: Daily until the end of winter

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)