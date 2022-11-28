EventsChristmasWinter

North Vancouver's free Shipyards ice skating rink opens this week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Nov 28 2022, 11:32 pm
North Vancouver's Shipyard ice skating rink opens on December 2, 2022 (City of North Vancouver)
One of our favourite Metro Vancouver outdoor rinks is returning just in time for the holiday season.

The City of North Vancouver announced today that the free Shipyards Skate Plaza is opening on Friday, December 2. Mayor Linda Buchanan will welcome guests during a special event on the first day.

Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

shipyards skating rink

City of North Vancouver

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

Figure skating and hockey are not permitted at the rink. Skaters are also encouraged to avoid crowds during peak hours, which are weekday evenings and weekends.

Shipyards Ice Rink

Shipyards Ice Rink (cnv.org)

The Skate Plaza will be closed twice daily for maintenance at 3 pm and 5 pm for 30 minutes.

The Shipyards also offers weekend programming throughout the winter, including live music, artisan markets, and seasonal light displays.

Skate Plaza at The Shipyards

When: Daily until the end of winter
Time: 1 to 8 pm
Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver
Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

