A huge festive handmade market is returning to Vancouver in December

Looking for the perfect gifts for everyone on your holiday list? Want to support Vancouver makers and local crafters? Then you’ll be excited to know that vendors from across the country are coming to Vancouver this December!

Make It!, Western Canada’s premier craft fair, is happening at the PNE Forum from December 7 to 11. And 50% off tickets are on sale now!

The first handmade market since 2019 will showcase over 250 local brands and makers, with unique items perfect for gifting to loved ones as well as treating yourself.

“[Make It!] is a magical festive shopping experience to be enjoyed by folks of all ages, ” said Jenna Herbut, Make It! founder, in a release. “After a long pause, we couldn’t be more excited to be back with some of the best Makies we’ve ever seen.”

Shoppers at this year’s massive market will find apparel, jewellery, food, artwork, home decor, personal care products, sustainable treasures, one-of-a-kind items, and more.

This year’s event also features food trucks and a beer garden to get you in the spirit of the season. PNE Forum will be fully licensed so you can sip and shop while supporting local entrepreneurs.

Make It! is also making spirits bright by offering 50% off tickets purchased between November 2 to 4. So get your tickets today and prepare your shopping list.

When: December 7 to 11, 2022

Time: Wednesday, 5 to 9 pm; Tuesday and Friday, 11 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $12, purchase online here. Get 50% off tickets from November 2 to 4. Kids 12 and under are free

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of Make It! Vancouver