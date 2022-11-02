EventsChristmasDH Community Partnership

A huge festive handmade market is returning to Vancouver in December

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Nov 2 2022, 4:56 pm
A huge festive handmade market is returning to Vancouver in December
Make It! Vancouver/Submitted
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Suede and Manic Street Preachers

Thu, November 3, 7:00pm

Suede and Manic Street Preachers
Canyon Lights

Sat, November 19, 11:00am

Canyon Lights
BTS Club Night Vancouver 2.0

Sun, November 20, 9:00pm

BTS Club Night Vancouver 2.0
Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy

Wed, November 23, 8:00pm

Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Looking for the perfect gifts for everyone on your holiday list? Want to support Vancouver makers and local crafters? Then you’ll be excited to know that vendors from across the country are coming to Vancouver this December!

Make It!, Western Canada’s premier craft fair, is happening at the PNE Forum from December 7 to 11. And 50% off tickets are on sale now!

The first handmade market since 2019 will showcase over 250 local brands and makers, with unique items perfect for gifting to loved ones as well as treating yourself.

“[Make It!] is a magical festive shopping experience to be enjoyed by folks of all ages, ” said Jenna Herbut, Make It! founder, in a release. “After a long pause, we couldn’t be more excited to be back with some of the best Makies we’ve ever seen.”

Shoppers at this year’s massive market will find apparel, jewellery, food, artwork, home decor, personal care products, sustainable treasures, one-of-a-kind items, and more.

Make It! Vancouver

Make It! Vancouver/Submitted

This year’s event also features food trucks and a beer garden to get you in the spirit of the season. PNE Forum will be fully licensed so you can sip and shop while supporting local entrepreneurs.

Make It! is also making spirits bright by offering 50% off tickets purchased between November 2 to 4. So get your tickets today and prepare your shopping list.

Make It! Vancouver

Make It Vancouver/Submitted

Make It! The Handmade Revolution

When: December 7 to 11, 2022
Time: Wednesday, 5 to 9 pm; Tuesday and Friday, 11 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm
Where: PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $12, purchase online here. Get 50% off tickets from November 2 to 4. Kids 12 and under are free

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of Make It! Vancouver 

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Christmas
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.