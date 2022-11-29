Gingerbread Lane celebrates 30 years of free holiday joy in Vancouver this December

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The sweetest street in the city is back for its 30th year as the Hyatt Regency once again plays host to everyone’s favourite festive tradition.

We are talking about the return of the annual Gingerbread Lane, which will take over the lobby of the Burrard Street hotel from Friday, December 2 to Thursday, December 29.

Previously recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for housing the tallest gingerbread man, Gingerbread Lane welcomes more than 20,000 visitors annually.

This year’s free event features delightful gingerbread creations designed by secondary school students, amateur culinary artists, and professional bakers.

As well as providing a welcome dose of holiday feels, the event also helps to raise money for local charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & the Yukon. More than $80,000 has been raised throughout the years to grant wishes to children living with critical illnesses.

Donations can be made in person as well as online.

While visiting Gingerbread Lane, you can stop by the gingerbread house to snap a family photo.

And make plans to stroll down the lane on Saturday, December 3 as the St. Thomas More Collegiate Choir will be performing in the Hyatt Regency lobby at 3 pm.

So make sure you check out these meticulously crafted gingerbread masterpieces before the season is over.

Gingerbread Lane at Hyatt Regency Vancouver

When: December 2 to 29, 2022

Time: Regular hotel hours

Where: Hyatt Regency Vancouver — 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free