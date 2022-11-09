One of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions is returning to Jack Poole Plaza starting this weekend, and it’s filled with returning favourites and new experiences to discover.

Vancouver Christmas Market, a huge German-style holiday event popular with locals and visitors alike, is happening from November 12 to December 24.

Now in its 12th year, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. You can also get your fill of delicious food, festive activities and live entertainment during your visit.

“We are so excited to open the gates, once again, to the Vancouver Christmas Market at Jack Poole Plaza,” says Malte Kluetz, CEO and founder, in a release. “This year, we’re delivering a festive feeling in a big way, with more lights, new vendors offering savoury and sweet treats, and lots of holiday activities for all ages.

“Last year, we saw families, friends, and people of all ages travel across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley to create new holiday traditions at the Vancouver Christmas Market.”

Vancouver Christmas Market is offering a variety of new activities and happenings this year, starting with a stunning Sky Curtain of Lights. The Market will be lit by a blanket of 440 light strings and 22,000 lights spreading from its centre, creating the perfect winter night sky.

Visitors will want to try the new AR experience, three special Instagram filters that will allow them to experience traditional European stories like The Snow Queen, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, and The Christmas Spider in a brand new way.

Speaking of photo ops, make sure to stop by the four-foot-tall Schwibbogen near the Market entrance for a festive holiday picture. A Schwibbogen is a traditional decorative candle holder that’s used during the Christmas season and is most famously displayed at the Striezelmarkt Dresden.

And a visit to the Vancouver Christmas Market isn’t complete without all the eats and treats! There are 24 new vendors from far and wide with unique items and products to enjoy.

“Each year, we know that more and more foodies attend the Vancouver Christmas Market to try new delicacies from across Europe,” said Denise Wegener, president of the Vancouver Christmas Market, in a statement. “This year, we offer delicious and flavourful European holiday favourites like Austrian Gulasch, Dutch Poffertjes, Swiss Cheese Raclette and German Schnitzel and obviously the traditional Bratwurst.

“The Market also offers many options for those that follow gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan diets.”

Some of the new vendor huts for 2022 include Luv the Grub with delicious chutneys and spreads, World Pilgrim Artisans with artwork created by Indigenous Mayan Artisans in Guatemala, and Verity Pearl with beautiful, real freshwater pearls.

With everything from traditional German Glühwein, to mini syrup-filled pancakes, gulasch, and so much more, the Vancouver Christmas Market is as much about the festive holiday spirit as it is about the fantastic food.

You’ll also want to sing along to the live entertainment happening on the Flying Stage on the second storey of the iconic Christmas Pyramid. And your trip to the market wouldn’t be complete without a ride on the carousel!

And to delight children of all ages, everyone is invited to ride the HolidayLife Carousel presented by Interac® absolutely free of charge. There is an option to make a donation using Interac® Debit contactless payments to Make-A-Wish® Canada — so make sure to keep the giving spirit alive. Interac will match 100% of donations up to $50,000 to drive further impact.

“The holiday season is all about bringing people together in the spirit of giving, and we are proud to once again be a part of the Vancouver Christmas Market and the positive impact it has within the community,” said Daria Hill, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at Interac Corp, in a release. “We’re excited to sponsor the HolidayLife Carousel and encourage attendees to join us in raising funds on-site in support of Make-A-Wish Canada.”

Advance tickets to Vancouver Christmas Market are on sale now and you can even purchase a season pass to enjoy the winter wonderland as many times as you desire.

When: November 12 to December 24, 2022

Time: 4 pm to 9:30 pm (Now until November 25), 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (November 26 to December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Adult tickets start at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) start at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) start at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

