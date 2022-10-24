EventsFall Events

FlyOver Canada goes tropical this fall with returning "Hawaii from Above"

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 24 2022, 10:18 pm
FlyOver Canada goes tropical this fall with returning "Hawaii from Above"
FlyOver Canada ride (FlyOver Canada)
Visitors to Flyover Canada this Halloween season are having a howling good time, but the popular Canada Place attraction is already planning a tropical getaway this fall.

The immersive flight ride has announced that its popular “Hawaii from Above” will return for a limited run from November 3 to December 16.

Guests of all ages are invited to discover Hawaii’s majestic islands and surreal landscapes without stepping a foot out of Vancouver.

FlyOver Canada

FlyOver Canada/Submitted

Passengers will soar over seascapes, waterfalls, cliffs, lush forested mountains, and even Kualoa Ranch Jurassic Valley, made famous by a certain dinosaur film. The FlyOver attraction will even dive deep underwater, taking passengers through reefs following a school of sharks.

The ride even epically glides low over an active volcano, expelling a stream of molten red lava.

All of these visual treats are accompanied by winds and mists while the ride rolls, ascends, and dives into the scenery.

Those wearing a Hawaiian shirt on opening weekend, from November 3 to 6, will receive a complimentary souvenir photo as a memento of their tropical “trip.”

The “Hawaii from Above” ride film first premiered in early 2020 at the FlyOver America attraction at the Mall of America in Minnesota, and this is its second showing in Vancouver.

The entire FlyOver Canada experience featuring Hawaii from Above, including the pre-show Uplift showcasing the traditions of the islands, is roughly 25 minutes in duration.

FlyOver Canada – Hawaii from Above

When: November 3 to December 16, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Available on-site or online

With files from Kenneth Chan

