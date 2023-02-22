Vancouver is without a doubt a haven for bubble tea, with shops on nearly every corner and dozens of different takes on the popular Taiwanese treat.

Baroness Bubble Tea, which was founded in Taiwan, opened its first Vancouver location at 2790 West Broadway back in 2019.

Known for offering oat milk and other dairy-free options for its milk teas, Baroness has just opened its second location in Vancouver, this time right downtown.

Located at 780 Denman Street, the second Baroness address officially opened last week.

The bubble tea brand serves more than 30 different ways to enjoy tea, including options from its brown sugar series, winter melon series, signature series, and more.

Baroness also operates a location in Toronto, making this only the third in the country.

You’ll find this spot open daily at noon.

Baroness Bubble Tea – Downtown

Address: 780 Denman Street, Vancouver

