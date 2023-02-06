Daigyo Cafe Vancouver set to open its doors soon

A highly anticipated concept is finally gearing up to open its doors in Vancouver’s West End: Daigyo Cafe.

This concept is a Japanese-style boutique cafe. It currently operates one other location in Toronto’s North York.

Located at 1725 Robson Street, this new Vancouver destination will offer both sweet and savoury bites alongside a selection of lattes, teas, and premium matcha out of its 1,100 sq ft, 10-seat counter-service space.

Daigyo specifically sources ceremonial-grade, premium organic matcha from Japan’s Shizuoka region. The concept will serve up two kinds of premium matcha including a Spring Matcha Powder and a Winter Matcha Powder.

In addition to those sips, folks can enjoy a variety of signature iced confections here. Think of beverages like White Peach Jasmine Smoothies, Organic Matcha floats, and affogatos with matcha soft serve to name a few.

When it comes to grub, Daigyo has a selection of Japanese Press Sandos on the menu.

Savoury varieties include Tartare Chicken, Crispy Shrimp, and Spicy Octopus. On the sweet side, there’s a Purple Sweet Potato, Red Bean Shiratama, and Japanese Cheese.

Those handhelds are made with Shokupan (Japanese milk bread) and pressed to order.

On top of all that, we’re told Daigyo will also have matcha soft serve in a cup or cone and picture-perfect parfaits.

Patrons will be able to customize their parfaits with different toppings as well.

“Whenever I travel to Japan, I simply love visiting Japan’s unique, boutique cafes and coffee shops,” says Grace Han, co-owner of Daigyo Cafe.

“They are wonderful places to enjoy a quiet moment or relax after a busy day at work. At Daigyo, we wanted to bring that similar concept to life and use high-quality, Japanese ingredients, such as amazing matcha from Shizuoka, which is the largest region in Japan that grows green tea and is known for their world-famous matcha powders.”

You can find Daigyo Cafe officially open on February 18, 2023. Its two-day launch event means folks can enjoy a buy-one-get-one deal on select drinks.

Find this destination operating Monday to Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm once it opens.

Daigyo Cafe Vancouver

Address: #2-1725 Robson Street, Vancouver

All photos courtesy of Daigyo Cafe