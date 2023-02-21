Noodle lovers, get excited. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba has just opened another Vancouver location.

The popular contemporary Japanese eatery, which is the largest Mazesoba chain restaurant in the world, is now open in the River District.

The up-and-coming South East Vancouver area will also soon be home to some other great restaurants including Lucky Taco and Bufala locations.

Kokoro’s new 8591 River District Crossing location is currently softly open.

The eatery tells Dished it will be celebrating its grand opening on March 3 and 4 with buy-one-get-one FREE deals on all ramen and Mazesoba.

This River District location marks the seventh Metro Vancouver/Vancouver outpost for the concept.

Be sure to check it out the next time you’re in the area.

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba — River District

Address: 8591 River District Crossing, Vancouver

