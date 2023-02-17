It’s been nearly a year since the Main Street location of Kafka’s Coffee announced it would be closing, but finally, something new is set to take its place.

Switching things up somewhat, the new business taking over the 2525 Main Street address is called Tamaly Shop and will operate as a café and Mexican grocer – oh, and it’ll have house-made tamales, too.

Up until now, the people behind Tamaly Shop have been selling their authentic tamales at local shops around the city – you’ve likely seen them at spots like the Vegan Supply store, Tasty Market and Cafe, or the Fresh is Best store on Broadway, as well as at the local farmers’ markets.

Tamaly Shop will sell the incredible tamales the brand has become known for (which are made right there, on-site), in varieties like pork and salasa verde, chicken mole, with several vegetarian and vegan options as well.

Tamaly Shop will also operate as a cafe with Mexican coffee, champurrado (a thick, chocolate-based drink that is commonly made with corn), hot ponche, horchata, as well as a variety of Mexican products on its shelves.

During a visit before its opening, we got to try the cafe’s housemade conchas, available in flavours like coffee, vanilla, Oreo, and speculoos.

We’re told that Tamaly Shop will also carry other savoury eats, such as tortas and croissants with Mexican-inspired fillings, and that everything will be focused on Latin flavours.

Those in a rush can also grab ready-made tamales from a fridge at the front of the shop, in addition to bottles of Jaritos and other Mexican beverages.

Tamaly Shop is softly opened today, but will officially open to the public tomorrow, Saturday, February 18, complete with a mariachi band at 2 pm.

It will be open daily from 7 am to 9 pm.

Tamaly Shop

Address: 2525 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram