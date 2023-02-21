It seems there’s an infinite number of ways that desserts can be made cute, from bear-shaped tea ice cubes to cheesecake in the shape of a cartoonish cheese wedge.

And why not make sweets that offer a little extra joy?

One brand-new spot has taken the concept to a whole new level with egg-shaped taiyaki, the Japanese cake that is typically made in the shape of a fish.

Guulu Cafe, which recently opened at 4621 Kingsway in Burnaby (the former location of Tiger Sugar), has quickly made a name for itself for its adorable “eggyaki” treats, which it claims is the “first and only eggyaki in Vancouver.”

These egg-shaped cakes are stuffed with fillings like custard, Nutella, taro, and mochi, and are served in a little egg carton if you order a box of them.

The eggyaki even have tiny, smiling faces grilled into their sides from the process of making them, an adorable addition that has us hesitant to actually bite into them (but we’re going to anyway).

In addition to Guulu’s popular eggyaki, the cafe also serves milk tea, fruit drinks, and a lineup of specialty beverages, including its “drinkable tiramisu.”

This one-of-a-kind Burnaby spot is new to the neighbourhood and definitely worth checking out if you haven’t already.

Guulu Cafe

Address: 4621 Kingsway, Burnaby

