Sometimes all you need is a really good cake.

Lucky for us, a brand new bakeshop specializing in cakes and other sweets is set to open its doors this weekend.

Cake It Easy is a Filipino-owned bakeshop and will officially be opening to the public tomorrow, Saturday, February 18.

Formerly operating as a made-to-order-only bakery through its website, Cake It Easy is finally opening its own brick-and-mortar space in East Vancouver.

Located at 1211 Nanaimo Street, Cake It Easy will sell Filipino-influenced treats, including its most popular cake, the Ube Rival.

Make with moist ube cake, layers of cashew, and ube buttercream, the cake is just one of the bakery’s several ube-forward offerings, which also includes a stunning ube flan.

Cake It Easy’s other sweets include the Filipino sans rival (plus a smaller, “bite size” version) made with buttercream, meringue, and cashews, in addition to chocolate mousse cakes, mocha flan, cupcakes, and more.

Cake It Easy will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and on Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm.

Address: 1211 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

