Back in the fall, much-loved Vancouver brunch spot Catch 122 announced some big news.

The Gastown staple for mid-morning eats revealed it would be leaving its 122 W Hastings Street address and ultimately hopping over the harbour to reopen in North Vancouver.

Now, after 11 years of operation in Vancouver, the concept is ready to welcome guests to its new Lower Lonsdale Shipyards District digs.

This spot will serve up brunch, pastries, and coffee. According to its Instagram account, dinner service will be coming down the line as well.

You can find Catch 122 open in Lower Lonsdale’s Shipyards District Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 5 pm and weekends from 9 am to 5 pm.

Brunch is served from 8:30 am/9 am to 3 pm daily.

Catch 122 Cafe Bistro

Address: 128 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

