Starbucks has just debuted something most of us probably haven’t heard of before, something the brand is coining “Coffee Meets Olive Oil.”

The mega chain’s new line of sips, aka “Starbucks Oleato” will launch at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan and other stores in the country on February 22.

The new collection of beverages features an “unexpected alchemy” of Starbucks’ finest arabica coffee infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

Starbucks describes the results as “velvety smooth” and a “deliciously lush new coffee experience.”

The Oleato drinks that will launch in Italy include the following:

Oleato Caffé Latte

Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew

Oleato Iced Cortado (with a dash of orange bitters and a sprinkle of orange peel)

Oleato Deconstructed (with a demitasse of Starbucks Reserve Espresso, a press of Partanna extra virgin olive oil, and passionfruit cold foam)

Oleato Golden Foam Espresso Martini

In addition to rolling out at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milan and Starbucks Italy stores, guests can expect some Oleato drinks to launch in select markets around the world such as Japan, the Middle East, and the UK later this year.

The creations will also be available in Southern California in the US this spring.

“During my first trip to Milan in 1983, I was captivated by the sense of community, connection, and passion for coffee I found in the city’s espresso bars. It was that trip that inspired me to bring the ritual of handcrafted espresso to Starbucks and to America. Oleato represents the next revolution in coffee that brings together an alchemy of nature’s finest ingredients – Starbucks arabica coffee beans and Partanna cold pressed extra virgin olive oil,” said Howard Schultz, Starbucks interim chief executive officer.

“Today I feel just as inspired as I did 40 years ago, Oleato has opened our eyes to fresh new possibilities and a transformational way to enjoy our daily coffee,” said Schultz.

The brand shares that eventually, in certain markets, customers will also be able to “add a press” (the equivalent of a spoonful) of Partanna extra virgin olive oil as a customization to select beverages.

“The press will then be infused (steamed, shaken or blended) as a customization into select drinks such as espresso beverages and tea lattes. Golden Foam will also be available as a customization, which can be added as a delicious topping on both hot and cold beverages.”

Well, there you have it. Is this something you’d be keen to try?