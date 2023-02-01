FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Ca Croustille Bakery now open in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Feb 1 2023, 8:45 pm
Ca Croustille has officially opened its first storefront in Vancouver.

The French bakery is now open at 3273 West Broadway in Kitsilano. This concept was established in 2018 by two bakers, one from France and one from Belgium, according to its website.

Ca Croustille has been operating via home deliveries, pick-up orders, and farmers’ markets, and now, it has a brick-and-mortar spot.

This concept makes everything from butter croissants and pain au chocolate to tarts, buns, and more.

You can find Ca Croustille open Wednesday to Sunday from 7 am to 5 pm. Be sure to check it out!

Address: 3273 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram 

