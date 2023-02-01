Shopping at zero-waste grocery stores has never been easier (or more exciting), as shops have popped up all over the country in recent years, offering folks a way to do their grocery shopping sans all the excess packaging.

Opting for reusable containers and bins of bulk items over plastic containers and bags, zero waste shopping is a great way to reduce your plastic use, as well as get some great deals on items that are just more affordable to buy in bulk.

The Source Bulk Foods is likely one of the more widely-known shops offering this kind of grocery experience, with one store in Vancouver, one in North Vancouver, and now, one in the Langley community of Willoughby.

This new location officially opened this week at 20689 Willoughby Town Centre Drive, giving folks in the Fraser Valley a chance to get in on the bulk shopping experience.

The brand started in Australia in 2012 and has steadily grown since then, finally expanding with locations in Canada in 2021. The Source Bulk Foods also operates several locations in Ontario.

Offering everything from nut butter to ground spices to pasta, oils, and more, The Source is a great destination for package-free shopping for a variety of grocery needs, from the pantry to the fridge to the laundry closet.

It also offers a few personal care items, such as bamboo toothbrushes, bars of soap, and toothpaste.

The Source encourages its customers to bring their own refillable bags and bottles, but some items are already packaged in compostable or reusable containers.

To celebrate its official grand opening, The Source in Willoughby will be offering locally ground coffee, special discounts, and samples all week.

The Source Bulk Foods – Willoughby

Address: 20689 Willoughby Town Centre Drive, Langley

Instagram