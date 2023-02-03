Vancouver’s no slouch when it comes to high-quality traditional pizza options. This city also has some stellar spots to pick up a variety of not-so-common pies, and it looks like we have a new place to add to that list: Pizza Maru.

This Korean pizza chain hails from the aforementioned country where, as of 2021, it operates a whopping 620 stores.

Since its first location launched in 2006, Pizza Maru has opened outposts in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, and Myanmar.

Recently, the brand also entered the Canadian market when it opened two locations in Toronto last year.

Vancouver seems to be the next destination to get a taste of Maru’s crowd-pleasing, Insta-worthy eats. Here’s the lowdown.

The Menu

According to its website, Maru boasts the world’s first patented green tea dough.

That dough is made with organic green tea, chlorella, and 12 natural grains including rye, black rice, Italian millet, sorghum, and more.

At Maru Toronto, patrons can find “classic” pizzas up for order here including pepperoni and Maru cheese (pizza sauce, cheese, corn), but there are also some unique creations in the “special” and “Korean pizza” sections of the menu as well.

Think the “KABOOM!” Cheese Bomb (this one is cheese pull goals), the Holy Honey Sweet Potato, the Korean Bulgogi, and the Chicken Katsu pizza to name just a few.

This concept also offers an array of bites like topokki, oven-baked chicken, spaghetti, and chicken wings alongside dipping sauces and beer.

While the Vancouver menu has not been revealed, it looks like the brand offers happy hour combos and specials on select days of the week as well.

The Location

Pizza Maru signage is currently up at 1471 Robson Street in Vancouver’s West End.

This location is the former address of Katsuya, a brand known for its “fusion katsu” offerings.

Hours posted on Maru’s window indicate it will be open Sunday to Thursday from 11:30 am to 10 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 am to 11 pm.

Dished has reached out to Pizza Maru to confirm its opening date. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear. Stay tuned!

Pizza Maru

Address: 1471 Robson Street, Vancouver