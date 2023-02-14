There are three words in particular that spell true love to us: New Mexican restaurant.

Vancouver’s newest spot for authentic Mexican eats has just opened in the Sunset on Fraser neighbourhood: Taco’N Todo.

This exciting and colourful new restaurant just celebrated its grand opening late last week on February 11, complete with a mariachi band and plenty of fantastic eats.

Located at 6196 Fraser Street, Taco’N Todo is the brick-and-mortar location for the food truck business of the same name.

Taco’N Todo joins several other local restaurants in the area, including Pin Pin for Filipino cuisine and Ho Yuen Kee for Chinese, making the neighbourhood a fantastically diverse place to eat.

The new restaurant will serve the same great Mexican street food you can find at the truck, including its legendary tacos, of course, as well as beverages and more.

You’ll find Taco’N Todo open daily.

Taco’N Todo

Address: 6196 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Instagram