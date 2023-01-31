There are two different types of people in the world: those who hate tofu, and those who love it.

We count ourselves firmly among the latter, so when word of a new spot specializing in tofu soup opened up, we were more than a little excited.

Those in Burnaby will already be familiar with House of Tofu Soup, a low-key Korean joint offering up bubbling pots of kimchi stew, bibimbap, and variations on its namesake dish, of course. This location is at 4563 North Road, just beside the big strip mall that houses Hannam Supermarket and Midam Cafe and Bistro.

Now, House of Tofu Soup has officially opened a second — albeit smaller — spot, this time inside Coquitlam’s Henderson Place Mall.

Anyone unfamiliar with Henderson Place Mall is in for a real treat: this place is truly packed with incredible food options ranging from Arirang Hot Dogs to Sho Bu Japanese Noodle to Fusion Robata Restaurant, and now, House of Tofu Soup.

The tofu spot is located inside the Hots & Grill section of the mall’s food court (the full address is 2088 1163 Pinetree Way) and offers more of the warming Korean cuisine that the other location has already gained a following for.

Opened in early January, the Henderson Place Mall location of House of Tofu Soup is the definition of a hidden gem, and the only thing we want to eat for the rest of winter.

You’ll find it open daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

House of Tofu Soup – Coquitlam

Address: Henderson Place Mall, Hots and Grill 2088 – 1163 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam