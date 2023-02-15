Mount Pleasant’s Novella just opened in December and it’s already a neighbourhood staple for espressos, pastries, exquisite brunch, and even more immaculate vibes.

The café’s adjoining Day Market officially opened today, but now it’s time for the third component of the multi-concept spot to make its debut: Vignette.

Part restaurant and part wine lounge, Vignette will offer guests French-influenced, locally sourced dishes and global flavours alongside a seriously great beverage program.

“The name Vignette takes inspiration from its literary definition, which refers to an impression or glimpse into something special and we hope guests will do just that,” says Cody Allmin, co-founder of the Boxset Collective, the same folks behind Published on Main and Bar Susu.

Softly opened this past weekend, Vignette’s food program is headed by Chef de cuisine Ashley Kurtz, who has crafted a selection of a la carte plates and a multi-course tasting menu with beverage pairings.

Expect playful takes on classic dishes, not to mention an explosion of colour and texture – based on what we’ve seen so far, these dishes live up to the hype.

As for drinks, the lineup will include a curated list of small-batch wines, ciders, vermouths, cocktails, and more. This beverage program was developed by Michelin Guide Vancouver Sommelier of the year, Jayton Paul, and Boxset Collective Bar Director, Joe Casson.

Vignette officially opens on Wednesday, February 15. It will be open from Wednesday to Sunday from 5 pm to 11 pm.

Vignette

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean